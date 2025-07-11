Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 424,915 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $92,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

