Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 477,347 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $90,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entegris by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 235.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $445,988,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $88.00 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

