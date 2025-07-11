Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 84,075 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 983,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $92,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BATS USMV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

