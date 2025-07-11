Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $87,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 191.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 497.67%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

