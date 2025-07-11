Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $78,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

