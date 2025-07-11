Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 772 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of First Citizens BancShares worth $75,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,131.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,901.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,940.63.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

