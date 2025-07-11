Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 852,081 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 852,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

