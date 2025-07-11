Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 852,081 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 852,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.