Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of SEI Investments worth $87,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,589,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,104,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 756,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

