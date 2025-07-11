Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $88,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.11 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.