Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $88,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.11 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
