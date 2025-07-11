Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Ralph Lauren worth $87,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $10,777,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $16,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE RL opened at $290.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.