Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $81,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 63.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $427.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $385.44 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

