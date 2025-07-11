Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,449,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $87,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,540,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,827,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

