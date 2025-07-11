Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $84,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.44.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MKTX opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.