Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Nutanix worth $79,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $73.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 156.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

