Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.75 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $73,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synovus Financial

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.