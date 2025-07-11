Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.86 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $73,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,016,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 9,269,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,675 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

