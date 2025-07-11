Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.80 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Columbia Banking System worth $75,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,625,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,956,000 after buying an additional 512,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 209,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of COLB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.