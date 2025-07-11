Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $77.49 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Avantor worth $77,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,418 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,131,000 after acquiring an additional 443,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

