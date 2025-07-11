Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $77.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $77,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,534,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,156,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 517,388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

