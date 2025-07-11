Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.49 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $79,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $89.38 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.