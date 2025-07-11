Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.06 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Donaldson worth $81,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Donaldson by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.