Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.94 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,083 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Performance Food Group worth $81,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $92.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,899.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.