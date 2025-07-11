Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.38 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Annaly Capital Management worth $83,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 329,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.80 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.