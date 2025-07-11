Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.19 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 189,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $85,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globus Medical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

