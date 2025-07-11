Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.32 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Pentair worth $90,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,568,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

