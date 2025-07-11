Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.65 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 828,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $91,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,975 shares of company stock worth $7,112,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.