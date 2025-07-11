Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $78,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

