Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $75,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,546,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $227.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.65. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

