Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $75,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk cut Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.