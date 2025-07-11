Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 39,342 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of News worth $83,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in News by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in News by 2,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in News by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.66 on Friday. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. News’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.