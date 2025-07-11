Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $85,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $259.64 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

