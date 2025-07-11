Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $89,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 105.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.14. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

