Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,185 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of XPO worth $82,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in XPO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $134.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

