Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,146 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,542 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of First Solar worth $87,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 396.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.