Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 239,148 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $74,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE HR opened at $16.19 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

