Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,423 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $78,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Comerica Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CMA stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

