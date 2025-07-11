Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,636 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $91,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.8%

JEF stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

