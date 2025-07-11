Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,658 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,434,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $85,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.5%

APTV stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

