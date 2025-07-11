Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,090 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,433,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $88,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

