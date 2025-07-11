Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,434 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Graphic Packaging worth $73,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 920.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $98,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 735.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,446,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,669,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.