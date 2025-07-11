Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,784 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $75,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.