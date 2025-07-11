Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,327 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,674,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,408,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,288,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after acquiring an additional 418,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

