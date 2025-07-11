Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $90,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.80.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $534.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.56. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

