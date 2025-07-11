Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 208,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $81,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CACI International by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 150.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.31.

CACI International stock opened at $480.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.10 and a 200-day moving average of $417.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. CACI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

