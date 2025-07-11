Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $263.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.90.

RCL stock opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $342.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

