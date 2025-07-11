BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of BellRing Brands worth $76,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,438,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,885,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after buying an additional 898,885 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,321,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,866,000 after buying an additional 564,342 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $58.28 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,716.10. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $477,872 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.