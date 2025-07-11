Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Berry Global Group worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $2,173,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.