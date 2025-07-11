Best Real Estate Stocks To Research – July 9th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or financing income-producing properties. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to residential, commercial or industrial real estate markets without having to purchase property directly. Such companies often include real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as property developers and managers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 25,719,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,352,891. The firm has a market cap of $352.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,375,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,342,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,891,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

