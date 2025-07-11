BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BST. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,425,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

