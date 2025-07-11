Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $42,440,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $173.93 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $177.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.